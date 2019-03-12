Woman arrested, man still being sought after drugs found in Sunbury home

SUNBURY – A Sunbury woman has been arrested, while another man is still being sought by police after illegal drugs were found inside a Sunbury home Monday. Sunbury officer in charge Brad Hare tells us the incident occurred Monday morning at a home at 349 South 10th Street. Hare says Sunbury Police were called to the scene by Northumberland County Adult Probation officers.

Court documents say probation officers were checking in on parolee, 33-year-old April Baker, when they found suspected methamphetamine and fenantyl, and other drug paraphernalia. Two children were also inside the residence at the time.

Court documents say Baker’s boyfriend, Joshua Schleig, fled the home at the time. Hare says police are still looking for Schleig. He says an arrest warrant has been filed for that man. Baker was later arrested and arraigned by District Judge Mike Toomey. She’s charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and now sits in Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.