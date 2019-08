PENNS CREEK – A Selinsgrove woman was arrested after a domestic incident at a Snyder County home recently. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred August 8 at a home along Zerbe Road in Center Township.

Selinsgrove troopers say at their arrival, it was reported 37-year-old Cerissa Herman entered the victim’s home and assaulted the victim. Herman was later arrested and arraigned.