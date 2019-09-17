Woman withholds food from child, arrest made, child okay today

NEW COLUMBIA– Charges were filed Monday against a Union County woman who allegedly did not feed a child as punishment. State Police at Milton filed those charges against Melissa Lin Keister of New Columbia, who was the child’s former guardian.

The Daily Item reports the child, whose age was not in arrest papers, went as much as one week without food. Being extremely hungry, the child once ate a frozen pizza directly from a basement freezer. The paper reports on at least 50 occassions Keister made the child drink vinegar until she vomited because she had been caught eating food when not allowed. Keister claims she and her husband could only feed the child because of a mental health disorder.

Keister is free on bail after being arraigned by District Justice Jeffrey Mensch. She’s waived her right to a preliminary hearing.