Wolf: Successful return to school could lead to easing of bar and restaurant restrictions

HARRISBURG – Bar and restaurant owners should be rooting for successful returns for both K-12 schools and colleges in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf shared those comments Tuesday, according to PennLive – he says a successful return to school could lead to an easing of the bar and restaurant restrictions statewide.

Governor Wolf says he’ll be watching the case count per 100,000 and the percent positivity rate before making any changes – he says right now those two areas seem to be steady. The governor says it that continues, it’s a good sign to ‘get back to a point where we live a life that is a lot more normal than right now.’