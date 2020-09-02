Wolf: Spectators may attend HS sports, but count toward large gathering limits

HARRISBURG – Spectators are now allowed to attend high school sporting events, but venues still can’t exceed the statewide large gathering limitations. Governor Tom Wolf updated this guidance Wednesday. He says spectators may attend sporting events, but must count toward the large gathering limitations of no more than 250 outdoors and no more than 25 indoors. Participants, coaches and staff, and media for the sporting events do count toward the limitation counts.

The governor says spectators must also follow the Universal Face Covering Order and social distancing guidance when arriving, attending, and departing the event.

This comes after the governor had banned spectators from high school sporting events.