Wolf signs school security guards bill: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is signing legislation that his office says clarifies the options for whom school districts and private schools can hire as armed security guards, although Wolf’s administration says it bars districts from allowing teachers to be armed. The bill Wolf signed Tuesday also expands training requirements for armed school officers.

It says schools can hire armed security guards on contract, as long as they meet certain certification standards. It also expands the definition of a school officer to include a county sheriff or deputy sheriff. Wolf’s office says schools were already employing both. In a statement, Wolf says teachers cannot be considered security personnel, and aren’t authorized to be armed in schools under any law in Pennsylvania. Most Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill, saying allowing more guns into school won’t solve school shootings.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The former mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to charges he shook down businesses for bribes and campaign contributions throughout his term and a half in office.

Bill Courtright’s plea in federal court Tuesday to bribery, extortion and conspiracy came less than 24 hours after he resigned as mayor of the city of 78,000.

He was released without bail pending sentencing in November. He is now the third Democratic mayor in eastern Pennsylvania to be convicted of public corruption charges in about 16 months, all engaging in similar schemes. Federal prosecutors say the 61-year-old Courtright collected tens of thousands of dollars in bribes by pressuring people who needed city permits or contracts. He also got use of a beach property, carpentry at a karate club he owns and landscaping at his home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate are warning that they’ll reassign the duties of Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as the chamber’s presiding officer if he defies the chamber’s rules again. Republicans issued the two-page letter publicly Tuesday. It came six days after the chamber devolved into shouting, name-calling and bare-knuckled procedural tactics over a

Senate Democrats contended that Republicans used questionable procedure to block Democrats from offering amendments. Fetterman later ignored a “point of order” by Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman while Democratic Sen. Katie Muth was speaking. For nearly three minutes , Muth spoke while Corman shouted over her at Fetterman to acknowledge him. Senate Democrats and Fetterman say it’s time to move on.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is moving to replace the federally operated Healthcare.gov with its own website to sell Affordable Care Act-compliant policies in a bid to get more people into it and lower their costs. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation Tuesday that passed the Legislature unanimously last week.

Pennsylvania is preparing to submit its plans to the federal government in the coming weeks.

Wolf’s administration expects to activate the new website next year for enrollment for the 2021 insurance year.

It says it expects it can lower premiums by 5% to 10% for the 400,000 people who buy policies in the marketplace. Wolf’s insurance commissioner, Jessica Altman, says the savings can particularly help the roughly 80,000 people who buy policies through Healthcare.gov, but whose incomes are too high to qualify for a federal tax subsidy.]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has commuted the sentence of the brother of prize-winning author John Edgar Wideman in a 1975 killing, clearing the way for his release. Sixty-eight-year-old Robert Wideman was sentenced to life without parole in a case that was the subject of his older brother’s 1984 acclaimed memoir “Brothers and Keepers.” The book was a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle award.

Wideman was convicted in a 1975 robbery that resulted in the shooting death of car salesman Nichola Morena, although he was not the gunman. The state Board of Pardons earlier this year recommended clemency.

Wolf on Monday cited the board’s finding that Wideman had used his prison time productively and “exhibits great remorse for the victim.” Defense attorney Mark Schwartz said his client is “elated.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials believe a visitor to a western Pennsylvania hospital likely was the source of an antibiotic-resistant staph infection contracted by a dozen people, including six babies. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center says six babies and six staff members at the Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit were confirmed to have the MRSA infection.

Diane Hupp, chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that officials believe the source was “potentially a visitor” to the NICU. She declined to provide details but said the hospital is “still investigating.” Hupp said that none of the babies have shown symptoms since the infection was confirmed Friday, although one was being treated “as a precaution.” Most MRSA infections remain on the skin, but they can become more serious if they spread into the body or bloodstream.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patti LaBelle now has her very own street in her hometown of Philadelphia, and the legendary soul singer christened it with a song. A stretch of Broad Street was renamed “Patti LaBelle Way” during a ceremony Tuesday. “The Godmother of Soul” thanked the throngs of fans who clogged the intersection and treated them to an impromptu rendition of her hit “Love, Need and Want You.”

Brandishing one of the new streets signs, she told onlookers she felt blessed and spoke about how her parents used to walk along this stretch of road. “Lady Marmalade” was LaBelle’s first No. 1 hit when she was the lead singer of LaBelle. She also had a successful solo career with hits like “You Are My Friend” and “New Attitude.”

NEW YORK (AP) — A series of Facebook video ads for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign shows what appears to be a young woman strolling on a beach in Florida, a Hispanic man on a city street in Texas and a bearded hipster in a coffee shop in Washington, D.C., all making glowing, voice-over endorsements of the president.

“I could not ask for a better president,” intones the voice during slow-motion footage of the smiling blonde called “Tracey from Florida.” A man labeled on another video as “AJ from Texas” stares into the camera as a voice says, “Although I am a lifelong Democrat, I sincerely believe that a nation must secure its borders.”

There’s just one problem: The people in the videos that ran in the past few months are all actually models in stock video footage produced far from the U.S. in France, Brazil and Turkey, and available to anyone online for a fee. Though the 20-second videos include tiny disclaimers that say “actual testimonial, actor portrayal,” they raise the question why a campaign that can fill arenas with supporters would have to buy stock footage of models. It’s a practice that, under different circumstances, Trump himself would likely blast as “fake news.”

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol says passengers must be alive in order to be counted as occupants in cars using the high occupancy vehicle lane. The reminder was prompted by a traffic stop Monday involving a hearse traveling on the carpool lane on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. A trooper pulled over the hearse that was transporting a dead body.

The agency says the hearse driver assumed the body in the back counted toward the two or more occupant requirement for the lane. The trooper let the driver off with a warning and advised him to move out of the lane. The agency says only living, breathing people can be counted for the HOV lane.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police chief is warning people in the town of Natchez not to spend money that actors are tossing around: The $100 bills are fake. A movie called “Breaking News in Yuba County” is being shot in and around Natchez, and is due for release next year.

Natchez Chief Walter Armstrong tells WAPT-TV that actors threw dozens of bills out a window during filming Monday, and spectators ran off with some. It will be easy to spot a fake because the back of each bill contains the phrase “It’s not the money, it’s the joke.” Allison Janney, Mila Kunis and Regina Hall are starring in the movie. The director, Tate Taylor, lives near Natchez.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Braves tonight at 6:35pm

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Houston 9 Colorado 8

Final Seattle 5 St. Louis 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 10 Toronto 6

Final Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3

Final L-A Angels 9 Texas 4

Final Cleveland 9 Kansas City 5

Final Oakland 8 Minnesota 6

Detroit at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Miami 2

Final Pittsburgh 5 Chi Cubs 1

Final Cincinnati 5 Milwaukee 4, 11 Innings

Final Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 0

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Arizona 4

Final San Francisco 10 San Diego 4

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Las Vegas 90 Chicago 82

Final Minnesota 85 Atlanta 68

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Washington 6:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

N-Y Liberty at Seattle 3:00 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle at New York City 7:00 p.m.

