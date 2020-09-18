Wolf/Shapiro, Keller share polar opposite views on state court mail-in decision

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s top Democratic leaders claim victory for voters, while Republican U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) says election integrity has been undermined. These views come after Thursday’s State Supreme Court ruling to extend the state’s Election Day-deadline for mailed-in ballots three days after the election.

Governor Tom Wolf and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro say this victory for voters will help ensure every eligible voter will more easily be able to cast their ballot and have it counted fairly. They also showed praise that ballots postmarked by election day and received by the Friday after the election will be counted.

Meanwhile Congressman Keller says the court decision has nothing to do with expanding access to voting – instead it’s a partisan attempt to undermine our election process. He also says the ruling further degrades foundations of our democracy and raises serious questions about the election process.

See both full statements below:

Wolf/Shapiro:

“This is a victory that will help ensure that every eligible voter will more easily be able to cast their ballot and have it counted fairly.

“Today’s ruling confirms that counties will be able to provide convenient secure options such as additional county election offices and drop boxes to increase accessibility for those who are voting by mail. It also means that ballots postmarked by election day and received by the Friday after the election will be counted.

“Last fall, Pennsylvania voters were the beneficiaries of historic bipartisan election reform. Chief among those reforms was the ability for every voter to cast a ballot by mail, for any reason or no reason at all. This ruling affirms that historic legislation and allows counties to implement processes that support the voting reforms.

“Today is an important day for voters’ rights in Pennsylvania. Now, we and every county election worker will continue our efforts to administer an election that is secure, fair and accessible in every way.”

Cong. Keller:

“Today’s decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has nothing to do with expanding access to voting. Instead, it is a partisan attempt to undermine our election process—casting doubt on the integrity and security of our voting system and emboldening the Wolf Administration’s continued disregard for the Constitution. This decision further degrades the foundations of our democracy and raises serious questions about our election processes.”