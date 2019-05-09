Gov Okays Big Raises: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/9/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About a dozen of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s senior aides are starting his second term with pay raises ranging from $25,000 to $33,000. The recipients include members of the Democrat’s public relations staff and deputy chiefs of staff who coordinate between the governor’s office and various executive branch departments.

Wolf’s office says he approved the raises late last year, after winning re-election. Five deputy chiefs of staff saw their salaries increase by more than a quarter to $148,000. Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott says the increases are about what similar employees earn in the private sector and reflect the recipients’ responsibilities.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of an autistic man shot by police earlier this year. Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday that a State College officer was justified in shooting 29-year-old Osaze Osagie, who officials say was armed with a knife and confronted three officers trying to serve a mental health warrant March 20.

Cantorna said in a 228-page report that officers “acted consistent with their training” and were in a “life or death situation.” State police said race played no role in the shooting of Osagie, who was black. Osagie’s parents said in a statement that the decision “opens a new wound” and they “will forever regret reaching out to the police to seek emergency help for their son.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the United States’ worst commercial nuclear power accident, says it now appears certain it will not get a financial rescue from Pennsylvania and said it will go ahead with a planned shutdown starting June 1. Exelon Corp.’s Wednesday statement comes two years after the Chicago-based energy giant said it would close the money-losing plant without what critics have called a bailout. It’s licensed to operate through 2034.

A roughly $500 million package for Three Mile Island and Pennsylvania’s four other nuclear power plants has stalled in the Legislature. Exelon has won rescues in three other states, but in Pennsylvania it faced opposition from the state’s natural gas industry. Three Mile Island faces particularly difficult economics because the 1979 accident left it with just one reactor.

UNDATED (AP) _ Does Amazon’s kid-friendly version of Alexa violate laws protecting children’s privacy laws? It’s a question some privacy advocates _ and members of Congress _ are looking into. They want the Federal Trade Commission to look into Amazon’s practice of storing contact with the kids’ edition of the Echo Dot and similar devices, even after parents try to delete them.

Josh Golin directs the Campaign for a Commercial Free Children” _ a privacy group. He notes children using Amazon’s Echo Dot basically are, “talking in their own homes about anything and everything.” And he wants to know why Amazon would want to keep those recordings. For its part, Amazon says its Echo Dot Kids Edition complies with the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

DENVER (AP) — Voters narrowly made Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in “magic mushrooms.” Decriminalization led by a slim 51%, according to preliminary figures on Tuesday’s election released by Denver’s Election Division. As many as 1,300 votes still remain to be counted, but that figure was not enough to swing the vote the other way, division spokesman Alton Dillard said.

Final election results will be released on May 16, he said. “I think today’s outcome really demonstrates that the conversation is going to continue, and the world is ready for it,” said Cindy Sovine, chief political strategist for the campaign to decriminalize the drug. “Psychedelics are already here. Now we can start to have the conversation about using them mindfully,” she added. Organizers turned to the same strategy that marijuana activists used to decriminalize pot possession in the city in 2005. That move was followed by statewide legalization in 2012. A number of other states have since broadly allowed marijuana sales and use by adults.

LONDON (AP) _ Prince Harry and Meghan have named their son Archie. Buckingham Palace says the baby’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The palace made the announcement hours after the couple posed with the two-day-old for the media. Archie also met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the first time. Archie is the queen’s eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the British throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed with their son for cameras at Windsor Castle — the first in a lifetime of photo calls for the newest royal. Harry cradled the apparently sleeping baby, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a matching cap, in his arms. Meghan declared motherhood to be “magic.” She said the baby had “the sweetest temperament” and has “just been a dream.” Asked which parent the baby took after, Harry said it was too soon to tell: “His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

BOSTON (AP) _ America’s oldest performing arts group is looking for a child who was literally wowed by a recent classical music concert. The Handel & Haydn Society, founded in 1815, was finishing a rendition of Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral” at Boston’s Symphony Hall when a youngster blurted out loudly: “WOW!” Boston classical music station WCRB-FM captured the exuberance on audio.

The crowd can be heard bursting into applause. Now the organization has mounted a search for the kid it’s calling the “Wow Child” — not to reprimand him or her, but to offer a chance to meet the conductor. Handel & Haydn president David Snead is asking concertgoers to share the child’s name. He calls Sunday’s experience one of the most wonderful moments he’s ever had in a concert hall.

LOUIS (AP) — Jerad Eickhoff allowed three hits in eight innings, César Hernández homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0. Aided by a pair of double plays, Eickhoff faced just two batters over the minimum through the first seven innings as the Phillies took two of three from the Cardinals and won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Eickhoff threw a season-high 106 pitches and has allowed one run over 20 innings in his last three starts.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com and on the new Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. Friday the Phils play at 7:40pm at Royals.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hunter Pence connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6. The Rangers trailed 6-2 before three walks by reliever Michael Feliz loaded the bases for Pence. He sent the first pitch off the foul pole in left field to the tie it. Kiner-Falefa doubled off Tyler Lyons and Rougned Odor followed with a two-run homer.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies chairman David Montgomery, who was team president during Philadelphia’s 2008 World Series championship season, has died at age 72. The team says Montgomery died after a five-year fight with cancer. Montgomery spearheaded the team’s transition from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park in 2004 and led the organization during its most successful period from 2007-2011. The Phillies won five straight National League East titles, two NL pennants and one World Series in that span.

