Wolf: Restaurants can increase indoor occupancy to 50% Sept. 21 w/ commitment to order compliance  

HARRISBURG – Big news for restaurant owners, as Governor Tom Wolf is giving the okay to increase indoor occupancy later this month, but, they must commit to following all health and safety guidelines in order to do so.

In a release Tuesday, Governor Wolf says restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50% starting September 21 If they do so, the governor says restaurants will need to complete a through a self-certification process.

He says any restaurant wishing to increase to 50% indoor capacity September 21 must complete the online self-certification process by October 5. Also starting September 21, restaurants with alcohol sales will close those sales at 10 p.m.

The governor says restaurants that self-certify will appear in the Open and Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of certified restaurants across the commonwealth. Consumers will be able to access this database and find certified businesses in their area so they feel comfortable entering these businesses.

You can see more about the self-certification process below:

The self-certification documents and information about the Open & Certified Pennsylvania program can be found online starting September 21 and will contain the following: