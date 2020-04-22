Governor Tom Wolf: Valley could hit ‘yellow light’ on May 8

HARRISBURG – Governor Wolf gave more insight into Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, while also indicating our region could be one of the first parts of the state to fully reopen. In a news conference night, the governor says each of the state’s regions will be put through three phases to reopen; red, yellow and green.

While the whole state remains in the ‘red’ phase, Governor Wolf says regions like Northwest PA and North Central PA could move to the ‘yellow; phase by the target date. That would allow some restrictions to be lifted, including letting some of the region’s businesses to reopen with protections, but circumstances such as large gatherings, school activities would still not be allowed.

Then the ‘green’ phase would lift remaining restrictions, putting life ‘back to normal,’ but residents would have to still adhere to existing CDC guidelines, such as possibly still wearing masks.

Governor Wolf also says the state will be using metrics to determine when its safe to move to the yellow phase. How regions can move to the green phase is unclear at this time. He says the state will wait until there’s an average of 50 cases or less per 100,000 people per region over 14 days.

The governor also announced statewide construction will now begin , .