HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf is continuing honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In a release Saturday, Governor Wolf ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities statewide to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise. Flags shall remain at half-staf until interment by orders from the White House.

The governor says Justice Ginsburg was a tireless defender of the Constitution and a pioneer for gender equality.