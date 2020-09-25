Wolf on Republican communication claim: ‘That’s a lame excuse”

HARRISBURG – It looks as though all branches of government and both sides of the political aisle in Harrisburg aren’t on the same page with how much they communicate, especially during the pandemic.

During his news conference Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf was asked repeatedly about GOP lawmaker’s claim he won’t meet with them, “We’re not standing in front of each other, but on the phone?…I don’t remember…they just came back from a summer recess, but it wasn’t too long ago. I have them on speed dial they have me on speed dial…(Reporter)They say the speed dial isn’t working I guess…(Wolf with laughter) I think we can all agree that’s kind of a lame excuse.”

Governor Wolf says he has no idea what the GOP is talking about when it comes the accused lack of communication and him ‘grandstanding’.

He also disputed GOP claims of trying to govern during news conferences, “We have the whole department that does nothing but reaches out to legislators on both sides of the aisle. This is something I do because I want to be transparent. I don’t call that grandstanding, I call that exchanging information…but I also feel when I don’t see something I like, I don’t think its wrong for me to say they can do better.”

The governor answered questions about these accusations the same day he criticized the GOP for trying to pass ‘dangerous’ bills against his pandemic restrictions, while he was also calling for government reform efforts.