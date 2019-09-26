Wolf now wants to legalize marijuana: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/26/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he is now in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and is asking lawmakers to consider it. Wolf’s announcement Wednesday advances his position from December, when he signaled that he was open to taking a look at it as it gathered popularity and momentum, particularly in bordering states.

Before last winter, he had dismissed the idea. Wolf is a Democrat and made the announcement while releasing a report from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s statewide listening tour on legalizing marijuana. Wolf has long supported decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana, although the Legislature hasn’t passed legislation to that effect. He signed legislation in 2016 creating Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

He also wants lawmakers to allow the expungement of past convictions of nonviolent and small marijuana-related crimes.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seventeen states, including Pennsylvania, are suing to block Trump administration rules weakening the Endangered Species Act. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, follows a similar challenge filed last month by several environmental groups, including the Humane Society and the Sierra Club. The new rules begin taking effect Thursday. They for the first time allow officials to consider how much it would cost to save a species.

They also remove blanket protections for animals newly listed as threatened and make it easier for creatures to be removed from the protected list. The administration and congressional Republicans have said the changes improve the law. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said they ease “the regulatory burden on the American public” without sacrificing conservation goals. Democratic Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called it “death by a thousand cuts” for the law.

HEGINS, Pa. (AP) — Police say more than 136,000 eggs splattered on a road when they shifted and fell out of a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania. The Republican Herald reports 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were ruined when a 66-year-old driver lost control of the rig Tuesday. Hegins Township police say Miles had just picked the eggs up at Carl Faus Farm and was on his way to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs and egg products to fall and roll down the hill. Miles reportedly did not realize the eggs had fallen and continued his drive. A section of Route 125 was closed for several hours after the incident.

An investigation into the unsecured load is ongoing.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — A gilded coffin that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is on its way back to Egypt after it was determined to be a looted antiquity. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry held a repatriation ceremony in New York on Wednesday for the Coffin of Nedjemankh.

The Met bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February. The Met has apologized to Egypt. Investigators say the coffin was smuggled from Egypt through United Arab Emirates, Germany and France. They say the museum was given fraudulent documents, including a forged 1971 Egyptian export license. Prosecutors say they’ve found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts.

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman says she received more than 500 letters from UnitedHealthcare in five days. The letters were sent to Stephanie Lay’s 19-year-old son Bryce in Windham, but were addressed to Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services — in Cincinnati, Ohio. WCSH-TV reports most of the letters said the company was denying a payment of $54.

Some say $0. The claims go back to 2016. Lay began receiving the letters Thursday. Lay first thought it was a joke. She says she’s spent countless hours trying to figure out how this happened. Lay says she was especially amused by a line written at the bottom of every single one of the letters that says, “Go Paperless!” A spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare says the company is looking into the issue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils have their last game of the year with the Nationals today. The game is at 3:30pm. All of WKOK’s normal programming continues on WKOK.com. We’ll have the NFL on WKOK tonight at 8:00pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper called out some Washington Nationals fans, saying they crossed the line heckling him in the eighth inning. Harper didn’t get specific or repeat what the hecklers were saying, but he wasn’t happy following a 5-2 loss Wednesday night, the team’s fifth straight setback. He said he was eager to get back to Philadelphia and the great fans there.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wilmer Difo drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning and Anibal Sanchez pitched seven solid innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2. The Nationals maintained a one-game lead over Milwaukee in the race for the top NL wild card. The Phillies dropped their fifth straight.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The collapsing Chicago Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention shortly before losing their eighth straight game, falling 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Back-to-back wild pitches by David Phelps in the eighth inning enabled Pittsburgh to score the winning run. Just before Phelps’ bout with wildness, Milwaukee clinched the second NL wild card with a 9-2 victory at Cincinnati. The Cubs will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

SCOREBOARD

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 10 Kansas City 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 5 Detroit 1

Final Toronto 3 Baltimore 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 N-Y Yankees 0

Final Boston 10 Texas 3

Final Chi White Sox 8 Cleveland 3

Final Houston 3 Seattle 0

Final Oakland 3 L-A Angels 2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 9 St. Louis 7

Final Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 2

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 2

Final N-Y Mets 10 Miami 3

Final Pittsburgh 4 Chi Cubs 2

Final San Francisco 2 Colorado 1

Final L-A Dodgers 6 San Diego 4

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York City FC 4 Atlanta 1

Final Minnesota 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Final LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Final Los Angeles FC 3 Houston 1

Final tie New England 2 Portland 2

Final Philadelphia 2 San Jose 1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 12:35 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Green Bay 8:20 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.