Wolf to block tax support for private schools: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to substantially expand taxpayer support by $100 million for private and religious schools is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk, although he’s signaling that he’ll block it. The Republican-controlled Senate approved the bill Tuesday on a party-line basis, ramping up a fight between supporters of public and private schools in the thick of budget negotiations.

It’s sponsored by House Speaker Mike Turzai and passed the Republican-controlled House last month on a near-party line basis. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is criticizing it, saying public schools are underfunded and the bill is at odds with the need for accessible public education. It would nearly double the Educational Improvement Tax Credit to $210 million annually. The program lets corporations direct tens of millions in tax dollars to favored private and religious schools.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is backing the state’s effort to take over its online health insurance exchange created by the Affordable Care Act in a bid to cut premiums for hundreds of thousands of people. The Republican-controlled House voted 198-1 on Tuesday for the just-unveiled legislation.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is pressing for the bill to pass this month in the hope that its savings measures can be in full effect in 2021. The bill now goes to the Senate, where majority Republicans aren’t saying whether they support it. Wolf’s administration says it can operate the insurance exchange for less money than the federal government. It wants to use the savings to qualify for extra federal dollars and then use the combined cash to lower premiums for 400,000 people who buy policies in the marketplace.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate is backing legislation that supporters say give school districts and private schools more options to hire armed security guards. The bill passed 32-17 on Tuesday, with a handful of Democrats joining the Republican majority to send it to the House of Representatives. The bill would allow schools to hire armed security guards employed by private firms, as long as they meet certain certification standards.

Other changes include expanding the definition of a school resource officer to include a county sheriff or deputy sheriff. Democrats who opposed the bill say allowing more guns into school won’t solve a problem that can be helped by things including more money for school counselors and more restrictions on gun buying.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania nursing homes have received a failing grade from a national advocacy group. Families for Better Care issued its findings Monday. The group based its report card on eight measures collected by the federal government, including the number of problems found during government inspections, staffing levels and number of verified complaints. Pennsylvania ranked 46th overall, down from 32nd in 2014, the year of the group’s last report card.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, said the report is based on 2017 data. Association CEO Zach Shamberg says Pennsylvania nursing homes showed significant improvement in a few measures last year, including the number of homes with severe deficiencies. The state health department believes the poor grade is due in part to increased state oversight and penalties against nursing homes, noting that could make the homes appear worse.

Features

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Former Irish President Mary Robinson says President Donald Trump’s “poor leadership” is aggravating the world’s difficulty in uniting to tackle climate change and the threat of nuclear war. Robinson heads a group of prominent former leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, known as The Elders. She said at a news conference yesterday that the current “bumpy period” for multilateralism goes beyond Trump “but he certainly has made his negative contribution,” partly by tweeting.

Robinson called the U.S. president’s tweeting “destabilizing,” saying his tweets lead to endless analysis by the media “and nothing happens really, and it’s all ridiculous.” She expressed hope that Trump’s recent participation at events commemorating D-Day where allies worked together will “lead to more understanding of the importance of the multilateral system.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Usually Jon Stewart uses strong words to move people to laughter. But during an appearance on Capitol Hill yesterday, Stewart used strong words in an effort to move Congress to shame. The comedian scolded lawmakers for failing to make sure there would always be money for a fund set up to help 9/11 responders who have been sickened.

Stewart, who used to host “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, has been a staunch advocate for 9/11 responders. And speaking to the House Judiciary Committee, Stewart said it was “an embarrassment” to the country that few lawmakers were there to hear from “sick and dying” first responders and their families. Lawmakers from both parties said they support the bill and were monitoring the hearing amid other congressional business.

MOORINGSPORT, La. (AP) — Police officers want to take a bite out of crime. But in this case, sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana say an alligator took a bite out of one of their crime-fighting vehicles. WBRZ-TV reports that deputies got a call to check out a report of a gator in the middle of the road.

As the deputies waited for wildlife removal experts to show up, the gator showed off, chomping a chunk off the patrol car’s front bumper. A photo posted on the department’s Facebook page shows the 8-foot gator in the grass near what appears to be part of the vehicle’s grill. Meanwhile, authorities say the gator slipped away before the wildlife crew arrived to remove it.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — It’s do-or-die. For all the marbles. There’s no tomorrow. Leave it all out there on the ice. Pick whatever cliche you want _ and it would apply to tonight’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The St. Louis Blues will have one more shot at earning their first chance to hoist that special piece of hardware _ after failing to seal the deal at home. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins will try to complete a comeback after dropping Game 5 at home. They’ll be at home for tonight’s concluding game of the National Hockey League season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fox News host Greg Gutfeld can now add songwriter to his resume after a song he co-wrote with John Rich, which features his fellow co-hosts on the political talk show “The Five,” has debuted on the Billboard charts. The ironically named song, “Shut Up About Politics,” stands at No. 17 on the Hot country songs chart and No. 1 on the country digital song sales chart this week.

That’s enough to land the track, which mentions the Green New Deal, dirty tricks and Rich’s whiskey, on the all-genre Hot 100 chart at No. 91. “The Five” features rotating Fox News personalities including Donna Brazile, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Juan Williams. Proceeds from the song go to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships for children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta threw six effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. Arrieta allowed three runs and six hits for his second win in eight starts. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries. The Diamondbacks’ five-game winning streak ended. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. The Phils play the Diamondbacks at 6:30pm on WKOK-AM, while the Late Day News Roundup continues at WKOK.com, then CBS Evening News Roundup, and then CBS Sportsradio begins at 7:10pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Brian McCann hit one of four Atlanta homers in the second inning and took Pirates starter Chris Archer deep again with a tiebreaking, three-run shot in the sixth to help the Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5. The Braves, tied for first in the NL East, have won five straight.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 N-Y Mets 5

Final N-Y Mets 10 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Cleveland 2 Cincinnati 1, 10 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 7 Washington 5

Final Houston 10 Milwaukee 8

Final L-A Angels 5 L-A Dodgers 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 4 Toronto 2

Final Texas 9 Boston 5

Final Oakland 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Minnesota 6 Seattle 5

Final Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 7 Arizona 4

Final St. Louis 7 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 5, 8 Innings

Final Colorado 10 Chi Cubs 3

Final San Francisco 6 San Diego 5

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Connecticut 83 Washington 75

Final Seattle 84 Indiana 82

Final Chicago 82 Phoenix 75

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston 8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Tampa Bay 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi Cubs at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Boston 8:00 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at N-Y Liberty 7:00 p.m.

