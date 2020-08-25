Wolf calls for legalizing recreational marijuana to fund COVID-19 relief grants, loans

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana as a way to fund COVID-19 related business grants and other expenses related to the pandemic. He outlined his fall agenda in a news conference Tuesday.

The governor says he would use proceeds of recreational marijuana legalization to go toward existing small business grant funding. 50% of the funding would be earmarked for historically disadvantaged businesses.

The governor is also calling for some of the funds to go for restorative justice programs – that would give priority to repairing the harm done to crime victims and heavily impacted communities as a result of marijuana criminalization. The governor also wants the General Assembly to pursue criminal justice reform policies that restore justice for individuals convicted of marijuana-related offenses.