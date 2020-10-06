Governor Wolf issues new crowd guidelines for sports, events

HARRISBURG – The state is out with new crowd size limits for a wide range of indoor and outdoor events. Governor Tom Wolf and the state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine say the new guidelines go into effect this Friday. Governor Wolf now says venue occupancy limits play a bigger role in determining the safe number of people permitted for indoor and outdoor spaces.

Maximum Occupancy Calculator for indoor events:

Previous Maximum Indoor Occupancy New Allowable Indoor Rate of Occupancy 0-2,000 people 20% of Maximum Occupancy 2,001 – 10,000 people 15% of Maximum Occupancy Over 10,000 people 10% of Maximum Occupancy up to 3,750 people

Maximum Occupancy Calculator for outdoor events:

Previouls Maximum Outdoor Occupancy New Allowable Outdoor Rate 0-2,000 people 25% of Maximum Occupancy 2,001 – 10,000 people 20% of Maximum Occupancy Over 10,000 people 15% of Maximum Occupancy up to 7,500 people

The governor says guidelines apply to fairs, festivals, and a wide range of other events, including sporting events, concerts, any show or grouping that occurs in larger, more permanent businesses. That includes shows or performances within amusement parks, individual showings of movies, business meetings or conferences, or a party or reception within a multi-room venue.

He also says groups who share a space withing an office building, classroom, production floor or similar regularly occurring operation of a business or organization that not events or gatherings. The guidelines call for masking, social distancing and other best practices are required for venues. Any local gathering restrictions already established remain in effect.