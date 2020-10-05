Wolf announces additional $96 million for small businesses

HARRISBURG – Additional COVID-19 relief funding is heading to small businesses in Pennsylvania–including tens of thousands of dollars in our Valley. In a release Monday, Governor Tom Wolf says $96 million in additional state grants have been approved for over 5,300 small businesses impacted by the business closure order.

The governor says businesses in every county were approved for grants in this round of funding – 52% are historically disadvantaged businesses. This round of funding was included in the $2.6 billion CARES Act. To date, more than 10,000 businesses were approved for $192 million in grants through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program.

You can link to the list here.