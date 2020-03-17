Wolf Administration updates businesses on guidance for COVID-19 mitigation efforts 

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration is out with some clarification on its announcement of a state wide shutdown for COVID-19 concerns. The administration is strongly urging non-essential businesses across the state to close for at least 14 days to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This went into effect at midnight Tuesday.

Non-essential businesses include public-facing industries such as entertainment, hospitality, and recreation facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations.

Further, the Governor has ordered that all restaurants and bars close their dine-in facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.