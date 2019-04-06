Wolf administration to study carbon neutral petition: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/6/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf supports allowing his administration to formally study a petition that calls for Pennsylvania to impose a cap-and-trade program to make Pennsylvania carbon neutral by 2052.

Friday’s statement by Wolf’s office, however, says the Democrat isn’t taking a position on the petition itself.

The roughly 400-page petition is scheduled for a preliminary vote April 16 before a 20-member environmental rulemaking board that includes several Wolf appointees.

A positive vote would allow Wolf’s Department of Environmental Protection to study it and decide whether to recommend it for a rulemaking process, which requires another vote. A coalition of business associations is urging board members to take no action until they’ve studied its implications for Pennsylvania’s economy.

The petition seeks to require polluters to buy permits for each ton of carbon they release.

UNDATED (AP) – Seven women who said Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them decades ago and then labeled them liars by denying it have settled defamation lawsuits against the imprisoned actor. Court documents filed Friday in Springfield, Massachusetts, show a settlement has been reached since Cosby went to prison last fall in a separate Pennsylvania sex assault case. Cosby, 81, is serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said Cosby did not authorize the settlement reached between the women and American International Group Inc., and “vehemently denies the allegations.” “Mr. Cosby did not settle any cases with anyone. He is not paying anything to anyone, and he is still pursuing his counterclaims. AIG decided to settle these cases, without the knowledge, permission and/or consent of Mr. Cosby,” Wyatt said in a statement. Courts had ruled that AIG had to pay for Cosby to defend the defamation lawsuits as part of his coverage. Cosby had homeowners and other coverage through AIG.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathie Lee Gifford has wrapped up 11 years with NBC’s “Today” show with laughs, tears and — of course — wine. The 65-year-old received a standing ovation from the audience after rapper Flo Rida opened the program Friday. Co-host Hoda Kotb (KAHT’-bee) credited Gifford for their success. Her former “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee” co-host, Regis Philbin, saluted Gifford in a video.

He said the best part of his TV life were the “15 years I spent with you.” Gifford screamed when mystery guest Barry Manilow appeared and joined him as he sang “Can’t Smile Without You.” Her children, Cody and Cassidy, called her a legendary mom. Gifford plans to pursue working on movie and music projects in the next phase of her career. Jenna Bush Hager will join Kotb on the program.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows. On WKOK and WKOK.com at noon: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, a Democratic contender for president in 2020. ABC’s “This Week” — Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Dan Kildee, D-Mich.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a Democratic contender for president in 2020.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kudlow; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Katie Porter, D-Calif.; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had three hits and drove in four runs, including Bryce Harper from first base on a single, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 despite Jorge Polanco hitting for the cycle.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove allowed three hits in seven efficient innings to outduel Sonny Gray and the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Cincinnati Reds their third straight shutout, 2-0. Musgrove struck out eight and walked one in his first start as Pittsburgh sent Cincinnati its sixth loss in a row. The Reds haven’t scored in 28 innings, the franchise’s longest scoreless drought since 2015.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins believe their run to a 13th straight postseason berth may have been their most gratifying. The Penguins were tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference in November but steadily recovered behind captain Sidney Crosby and the addition of newcomers such as forward Jared McCann and defenseman Erik Gudbranson. Crosby says he’s grown more appreciative of the playoff trips over the years because he realizes how hard it is to get to the postseason again and again.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE Final Tampa Bay 5 San Francisco 2 Final Philadelphia 10 Minnesota 4 Final Arizona 15 Boston 8 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Chi White Sox 10 Seattle 8 Final Cleveland 3 Toronto 2 Final Houston 3 Oakland 2 Final L-A Angels 3 Texas 1 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final L-A Dodgers 10 Colorado 6 Final San Diego 5 St. Louis 3 Final Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 0 Final Atlanta 4 Miami 0 Final Milwaukee 13 Chi Cubs 10 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Orlando 149 Atlanta 113 Final Charlotte 113 Toronto 111 Final San Antonio 129 Washington 112 Final Oklahoma City 123 Detroit 110 Final Minnesota 111 Miami 109 Final Boston 117 Indiana 97 Final Houston 120 N-Y Knicks 96 Final Memphis 122 Dallas 112 Final Utah 119 Sacramento 98 Final OT Phoenix 133 New Orleans 126 Final Denver 119 Portland 110 Final L.A. Lakers 122 L.A. Clippers 117 Final Golden State 120 Cleveland 114 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final SO Columbus 3 N-Y Rangers 2 Final Chicago 6 Dallas 1 Final Anaheim 5 L.A. Kings 2 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Los Angeles 2 Vancouver 0 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Minnesota at Philadelphia 2:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Boston at Arizona 8:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m. Texas at L-A Angels 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland 4:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Houston 7:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. Chi Cubs at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta 7:20 p.m. L-A Dodgers at Colorado 8:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Brooklyn at Milwaukee 5:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago 8:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Tampa Bay at Boston 1:00 p.m. Vancouver at St. Louis 4:00 p.m. Buffalo at Detroit 7:00 p.m. N-Y Rangers at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m. N-Y Islanders at Washington 7:00 p.m. New Jersey at Florida 7:00 p.m. Columbus at Ottawa 7:00 p.m. Carolina at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. Toronto at Montreal 7:00 p.m. Chicago at Nashville 8:00 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas 8:00 p.m. Winnipeg at Arizona 10:00 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary 10:00 p.m. Vegas at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m. Colorado at San Jose 10:30 p.m

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments: CBI Championship at Chicago, Ill. Final South Florida 77 DePaul 65

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved