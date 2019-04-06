Wolf administration to study carbon neutral petition: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/6/19
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf supports allowing his administration to formally study a petition that calls for Pennsylvania to impose a cap-and-trade program to make Pennsylvania carbon neutral by 2052.
Friday’s statement by Wolf’s office, however, says the Democrat isn’t taking a position on the petition itself.
The roughly 400-page petition is scheduled for a preliminary vote April 16 before a 20-member environmental rulemaking board that includes several Wolf appointees.
A positive vote would allow Wolf’s Department of Environmental Protection to study it and decide whether to recommend it for a rulemaking process, which requires another vote. A coalition of business associations is urging board members to take no action until they’ve studied its implications for Pennsylvania’s economy.
The petition seeks to require polluters to buy permits for each ton of carbon they release.
UNDATED (AP) – Seven women who said Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them decades ago and then labeled them liars by denying it have settled defamation lawsuits against the imprisoned actor. Court documents filed Friday in Springfield, Massachusetts, show a settlement has been reached since Cosby went to prison last fall in a separate Pennsylvania sex assault case. Cosby, 81, is serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence.
Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said Cosby did not authorize the settlement reached between the women and American International Group Inc., and “vehemently denies the allegations.” “Mr. Cosby did not settle any cases with anyone. He is not paying anything to anyone, and he is still pursuing his counterclaims. AIG decided to settle these cases, without the knowledge, permission and/or consent of Mr. Cosby,” Wyatt said in a statement. Courts had ruled that AIG had to pay for Cosby to defend the defamation lawsuits as part of his coverage. Cosby had homeowners and other coverage through AIG.
Features
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathie Lee Gifford has wrapped up 11 years with NBC’s “Today” show with laughs, tears and — of course — wine. The 65-year-old received a standing ovation from the audience after rapper Flo Rida opened the program Friday. Co-host Hoda Kotb (KAHT’-bee) credited Gifford for their success. Her former “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee” co-host, Regis Philbin, saluted Gifford in a video.
He said the best part of his TV life were the “15 years I spent with you.” Gifford screamed when mystery guest Barry Manilow appeared and joined him as he sang “Can’t Smile Without You.” Her children, Cody and Cassidy, called her a legendary mom. Gifford plans to pursue working on movie and music projects in the next phase of her career. Jenna Bush Hager will join Kotb on the program.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows. On WKOK and WKOK.com at noon: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, a Democratic contender for president in 2020. ABC’s “This Week” — Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Dan Kildee, D-Mich.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a Democratic contender for president in 2020.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kudlow; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Katie Porter, D-Calif.; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.
PA Sports, Scores & Skeds
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had three hits and drove in four runs, including Bryce Harper from first base on a single, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 despite Jorge Polanco hitting for the cycle.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove allowed three hits in seven efficient innings to outduel Sonny Gray and the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Cincinnati Reds their third straight shutout, 2-0. Musgrove struck out eight and walked one in his first start as Pittsburgh sent Cincinnati its sixth loss in a row. The Reds haven’t scored in 28 innings, the franchise’s longest scoreless drought since 2015.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins believe their run to a 13th straight postseason berth may have been their most gratifying. The Penguins were tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference in November but steadily recovered behind captain Sidney Crosby and the addition of newcomers such as forward Jared McCann and defenseman Erik Gudbranson. Crosby says he’s grown more appreciative of the playoff trips over the years because he realizes how hard it is to get to the postseason again and again.
Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
|INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|5
|San Francisco
|2
|Final
|Philadelphia
|10
|Minnesota
|4
|Final
|Arizona
|15
|Boston
|8
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Chi White Sox
|10
|Seattle
|8
|Final
|Cleveland
|3
|Toronto
|2
|Final
|Houston
|3
|Oakland
|2
|Final
|L-A Angels
|3
|Texas
|1
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|L-A Dodgers
|10
|Colorado
|6
|Final
|San Diego
|5
|St. Louis
|3
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Cincinnati
|0
|Final
|Atlanta
|4
|Miami
|0
|Final
|Milwaukee
|13
|Chi Cubs
|10
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Orlando
|149
|Atlanta
|113
|Final
|Charlotte
|113
|Toronto
|111
|Final
|San Antonio
|129
|Washington
|112
|Final
|Oklahoma City
|123
|Detroit
|110
|Final
|Minnesota
|111
|Miami
|109
|Final
|Boston
|117
|Indiana
|97
|Final
|Houston
|120
|N-Y Knicks
|96
|Final
|Memphis
|122
|Dallas
|112
|Final
|Utah
|119
|Sacramento
|98
|Final OT
|Phoenix
|133
|New Orleans
|126
|Final
|Denver
|119
|Portland
|110
|Final
|L.A. Lakers
|122
|L.A. Clippers
|117
|Final
|Golden State
|120
|Cleveland
|114
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Final SO
|Columbus
|3
|N-Y Rangers
|2
|Final
|Chicago
|6
|Dallas
|1
|Final
|Anaheim
|5
|L.A. Kings
|2
|———
|MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Final
|Los Angeles
|2
|Vancouver
|0
|
TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Philadelphia
|2:05 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Arizona
|8:10 p.m.
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|at
|Detroit
|1:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|L-A Angels
|4:05 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Cleveland
|4:10 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Houston
|7:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|at
|N-Y Mets
|1:10 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Pittsburgh
|1:35 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|St. Louis
|2:15 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Milwaukee
|7:10 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Colorado
|8:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Brooklyn
|at
|Milwaukee
|5:00 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Chicago
|8:00 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Boston
|1:00 p.m.
|Vancouver
|at
|St. Louis
|4:00 p.m.
|Buffalo
|at
|Detroit
|7:00 p.m.
|N-Y Rangers
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:00 p.m.
|N-Y Islanders
|at
|Washington
|7:00 p.m.
|New Jersey
|at
|Florida
|7:00 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|Ottawa
|7:00 p.m.
|Carolina
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:00 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Montreal
|7:00 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Nashville
|8:00 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Dallas
|8:00 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|at
|Arizona
|10:00 p.m.
|Edmonton
|at
|Calgary
|10:00 p.m.
|Vegas
|at
|L.A. Kings
|10:30 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m
|Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:
|CBI
|Championship
|at Chicago, Ill.
|Final
|South Florida
|77
|DePaul
|65