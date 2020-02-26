Wolf Administration prepares for possible spread of coronavirus

HARRISBURG – Though no one in Pennsylvania has tested positive for coronavirus, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration is outlining steps their taking to prepare for its spread. In a release, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the state has taken five steps to prepare.

Those include:

Provided symptom monitoring for residents returning to PA from China

Provided information to health care professionals, businesses and educational settings

Activating the Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center to allow for enhanced response coordination

Maintained communication outreach with federal, state, and local partners

Reviewed and adapted current pandemic flu plans for coronavirus

Dr. Levine says as of Tuesday, there are more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, including more than 2,700 deaths. There are 57 U.S. cases but no deaths.