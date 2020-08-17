Wolf Administration orders further COVID-19 protection for long-term care facility staff

HARRISBURG— The state Secretary of Health has issued an order requiring long-term care facilities to take additional steps to protect their staff and residents from COVID-19. The order was made in response to concerns from frontline workers.

A release from the Department of Health says the order requires nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living residences and private intermediate care facilities to develop, implement and adhere to policies and procedures to procure and distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff providing direct care to COVID-19 positive residents by Thursday, August 27.

The policies and procedures must, at a minimum, include the distribution of respirators, such as N95 masks, to staff providing direct patient care to residents who are suspected of being COVID-19 positive and to staff assigned to provide direct patient care in COVID-19 units.

The respirator must be given to staff before the beginning of the staff member’s shift, and the respirator must be replaced as soon as practical if the facility is notified by a staff member that their mask has become soiled, damaged or otherwise ineffective.

“Across Pennsylvania, we have nurses and other frontline workers providing care to COVID-positive residents amidst the pandemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said, “Many long-term care facilities have been working diligently to protect their staff from this virus. We have also heard from nurses and staff from across the state, and this Order responds directly to their safety concerns. The Order requires that the necessary steps are in place to deliver a safer environment to continue providing high-quality care during these challenging times.”

If a resident, family member or staff member at a facility is concerned about the safety at a facility, an anonymous complaint can be filed with the Department of Health (DOH) or DHS.