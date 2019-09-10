Wolf Admin. to distribute free naloxone

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration is set to distribute free naloxone later this month across PA and the Valley. It’s part of ‘Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week.’ The Wolf Administration says the distribution will take place from September 18 and 25 at 95 locations across PA, including four in the Valley.

Those Valley locations are:

Montour County SHC, 329 Church St. Danville

Northumberland County SHC, 247 Pennsylvania Ave. Sunbury

Selinsgrove Center, 1000 Route 522 Selinsgrove

Union County SHC 1610 Industrial Blvd Lewisburg

It’s part of the administration’s ongoing effort to reduce the number of opioid overdoses and get residents into treatment. Distributions on September 18 will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 25, as supplies last.