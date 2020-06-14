Wolf Admin. condemns Trump Admin. stripping health care based on sexual orientation and gender identity

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf and some of his cabinet are criticizing the Trump Administration’s final rule stripping health care rights based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In a release Sunday, the Wolf Administration says the rule was previously guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act.

The governor says the rule ‘flies in the face of every police and protection my administration has put in place.’ He also called it ‘especially egregious’ to finalize a rule that could deny anyone healthcare in the midst of a pandemic and on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.