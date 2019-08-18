WKOK’s On The Mark hosts special election candidates

SUNBURY – The three candidates in the 85th district special election Tuesday will be on WKOK’s On The Mark program Monday. David Rowe—the republican candidate, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay—the democratic candidate, and Clair Moyer—a write-in candidate, will be on the program at 8:30am.

The 45-minute discussion will focus on the top issues in state government; the state budget, funding for education, and other topics. All three have previously been on the program individually, but they have never been face to face in an election forum. WKOK’s Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan will lead the discussion. The candidates have not been given the questions.

You can listen to the discussion On The Mark Monday at 8:30am, and then the recording will be available on the WKOK podcast page. Tuesday, voters in Union and Snyder County can vote for the candidates in what has turned out to be a contentious race.