WKOK anchor to sing National Anthem at LLWS Sunday

SELINSGROVE – You may have heard her on our airways at WKOK bringing you the latest local news on the weekends, but now you can hear her sing on an international stage. Sara Lauver of Selinsgrove will be singing the National Anthem before the championship game of the Little League World Series Sunday afternoon.

Lauver says she wasn’t expecting to get the honor, having just recently sending her demo tapes to Little League, hoping to get an opportunity next year, “I said, ‘I’m sure you’re booked, I’m proud to be a backup, but would love to just be considered for future series.’ And then I got an email on Monday saying they might need somebody for this weekend. And then yesterday, I did not expect to get the email where they asked me to pinch hit.”

Lauver says this actually won’t be her first time singing before an event that will reach the global market, “I sang once for an international soccer game at M&T Bank Stadium (in Baltimore). So that’s stage is obviously a very passionate one and far reaching, but this is very cool. I’m very excited and very honored.”

Lauver says she first came out of her shell in high school. She then took advantage of an open opportunity to sing the National Anthem, which sparked her career, “I think again, somebody backed out of one our basketball games in high school, and they were like, ‘I think Sara can do it.’ And so I tried it, and it just kind of grew from there…field hockey at Susquehanna (University), some of the football games, reached out the (Harrisburg) Senators and the (Williamsport) Crosscutters, and it just kind of grew from there.”

Lauver has also sung the National Anthem at numerous Baltimore Orioles games at Camden Yards.