Witnesses say large blaze in Shamokin out of control at 5am

SHAMOKIN – Firefighters are currently fighting a blaze on Market Street in Shamokin. The fire involves two buildings. According to Northumberland County Communications, the fire fight is still underway.

According to the Daily Item, police say that all residents of the two buildings were out of the home upon firefighters arrival.

Residents of Shamokin say the fire can be seen from blocks away as smoke engulfed several blocks around the 600 block of Market Street.

This story is still developing and we will have more on WKOK and at WKOK.com when information becomes available.