Winter weather leads to messy roads, closings, and more around the Valley

SUNBURY – The entire Valley is digging out of yet another round of winter weather. Wednesday, snow fell across the area, dropping anywhere from about four to six inches. The snow then changed to freezing rain through most of the afternoon, and some heavy sleet fell in the evening.

These conditions created slippery travel on many major and secondary roads, causing a few accidents. PennDOT has lifted its vehicle and speed restrictions. Most Valley schools and businesses closed or dismissed early Wednesday.

This morning, main roads, and treated roads are just wet with a few slushy patches. Secondary roads and untreated surfaces are snow and ice covered and very slippery.

Most Valley schools have delayed openings this morning. See those updates on our Winternet page.