UNDATED – A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of central Pennsylvania from 7 p.m. this evening until 10 a.m. Monday morning. Accuweather says mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions and be prepared for reduced visibility at times.

Get WINTERNET updates on WKOK and WKOK.com for the latest delays and cancellations. Find WinterNet updates HERE