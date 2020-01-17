Winter Weather Advisory for The Valley

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Saturday, 7:00 AM EST until Saturday, 9:00 PM EST.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM EST SATURDAY… *

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. *

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will come down hard at times. While some mixed precipitation could occur late, most of the precipitation will be in the form of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.