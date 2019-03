SUNBURY – More significant winter weather is heading for the Valley later this weekend and into early next week. The National Weather Service says a Winter storm watch is in effect from 12 noon Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible, accumulating four to seven inches. Localized amounts of nine inches are possible. AccuWeather says we may see three to six inches.

AccuWeather also says the Valley can see another inch or two of snow tonight into Saturday as well.

