One of two winning PA Lottery tickets sold in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – One of two recent winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets was sold in Northumberland County.

According to the state lottery, a winning $125,000 Cash 5 jackpot ticket was sold at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market in Watsontown. The other winner came from Berks County, and both winners will each take home $62,500.

The winners were from the January 25 drawing and the winning numbers were 05-11-25-27-34. The PA lottery says winners are not announced until the prizes are claimed and tickets validated.