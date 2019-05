SHAMOKIN – A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $2 million was sold in Shamokin Monday. The PA lottery says the ticket was sold at Puff Express in Shamokin. The store will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 717-702-8146, and file a claim at the nearest lottery office. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.