Unofficial list of winners of the PA Spring Primary Election

UNDATED — Some new county commissioners and a magisterial district judge got nominated Tuesday in the PA Spring primary election.

In Union County, Republican nominees were newcomer Jeff Reber and long time incumbent Preston Boop. The Democratic nominees will be Stacy Richards and Trey Casimir.

The Lewisburg’s area’s next magisterial district judge nominee, in both parties, is Jeff Rowe. He’ll replace Leo Armbruster if elected this fall.

In Northumberland County, vice chair of the commissioners board, Republican Sam Schiccatano and his running mate Joe Klebon were nominated. Democrats Kym Best and Tom Aber won on that ticket.

In Snyder County, incumbent chair, Republican Joe Kantz and his running mate got the nomination. Democrats will be Mary Bannon and Adam Ewig.

In Montour County, Republicans Dan Hartman and Ken Holdren, will join Democrats Trevor Finn and Steve Bennick on the fall ballot.

On Sunbury City Council, incumbent Jim Eister and Joshua Broscious got the GOP nomination.

Union Township, Union County voters approved the sale of liquor licenses in the township that previously restricted it…

