Windy, snowy, January weather affects Valley; power outages; MVA

UNDATED – The Valley faced wind gusts of 50-miles per hour Thursday and there were numerous power outages.

PPL reports most of their customers have their power restored, they say there are still about 10 customers without power in the Buckhorn area of Columbia County.

There was an injury accident Thursday when a vehicle ran into a downed tree. State police tell us Beth Faunce of Selinsgrove may have had injuries and was taken to Geisinger; she is in fair condition this morning according to a nursing supervisor. Troopers a Selinsgrove driver was on Salem Road in Penn Township, Snyder County around 7am when she hit a fallen tree.