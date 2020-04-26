Williamsport man facing drug charges in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Williamsport man is facing charges after police found drugs in his vehicle in Snyder County. Police in Shamokin Dam say they noticed a vehicle, with a door ooen, parked in a lot near Eighth Avenue on Friday around 1:30 p.m. Upon further investigation, police say the driver was not there.

Police say that 38-year old Joseph Clements of Williamsport later came walking out of the nearby wooded area to retrieve his car and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Police then found 4 bags of suspected heroin, a syringe, and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Clements faces several charges of possession, trespassing, and a violation of the Governor’s Stay at Home Order.