Williamsport man faces charges traffic incident in Union County

MILTON – A Williamsport man faces several charges after police say he threatened a trooper in Union County. State Police in Milton say they noticed a disabled motorist along Route 15 northbound, near intersection 44, in Gregg Township. Troopers tell us this week it happened on April 15th around 5 p.m.

Police say 30-year old Dominque Thomas of Williamsport was attempting to move his disabled vehicle off the roadway when he was first contacted by the off duty Trooper. Police reports say that’s when Thomas threatened the Trooper and then got into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Responding police were able to later stop Thomas and place him under arrest. He faces charges of terroristic threats, suspicion of driving under the influence, and obstructing administration of law. Thomas was arraigned and released on unsecured bail of $25,000. The investigation continues.