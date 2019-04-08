Williamsport man arrested in 2018 fatal crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY—State police arrested a Williamsport man for a 2018 fatal crash in Union County that killed a Coal Township woman and badly injured her husband.

According to the Daily item, 30-year-old Aaron Morrison, was charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and nine related counts.

Morrison drove into the back of a vehicle that was travelling north on Route 15 in White Deer Township on Jan. 21 2018, according to state police.

The paper says 60-year-old Diane Kent, died on scene. Her husband, 66-year-old Stephen Kent, was badly burned in the crash.

Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch ordered Morrison to be held in Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on $15,000 bail.