Will the president come to Pittsburgh next week?

PITTSBURGH– A national political reporter is saying that President Trump may be planning a trip to Pennsylvania early next week. New York Times Correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that Trump could be in Pittsburgh as early as Monday. She reports that three people familiar with the planning confirmed they are working out possible travel plans. On social media, both Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald urged the president not to come to their area then, feeling they have made progress on the spread of the coronavirus and knowing the president is infected and it’s not been 14 days since his diagnosis. No details about a Pittsburgh event have been posted to Trump’s campaign website.