‘Wighte Lives Matter’ painted on fence in Sunbury goes viral

SUNBURY – A video of a spray painter in Sunbury has gone viral after writing ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ on a fence, but spelling ‘White’ incorrectly. The video went viral on social media, and has gained some national attention. In the video, the spray painter spelled White as “W-I-G-H-T-E,” and is being heavily criticized and scoffed at on social media.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Reagan Street near Catawissa Avenue. Details as to the identity of the spray painter and the motive behind it are also unknown.

Councilman Chris Reis says the fence was painted over within 24 hours by neighbors. Reis says the incident is not a reflection of the city and is all about promoting diversity.

See the video here, courtesy of TMZ, who says it got the video from a TikTok user.

We’re working to gather more details.