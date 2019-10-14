White House Christmas tree selection at Valley farm

PITMAN – This year’s White House Christmas Tree selection will be coming from a Northumberland County farm. According to a news release from state Department of Agriculture, this year’s tree selection will be held at the Mahantongo Valley Farms Tuesday morning.

The tree chosen Tuesday will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House this year. The state says, with more than 1,400 tree farms in the state, PA ranks third in the nation for Christmas tree production. WKOK will be there for that ceremony and will have complete coverage.