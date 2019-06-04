Where Wood-Mode Working Family Fund money is going

KREAMER – There have been questions about how money is distributed from the newly launched Wood-Mode Working Family fund. Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way answered some of those questions for WKOK.

She tells us the United Way is receiving additional requests these days for housing and rent payments, utility bills, and unmet healthcare needs. They are then channeling those requests to United Way agencies. Troutman tells us the United Way itself, the Community Action Agencies, A Community Clinic, the Sunbury dental clinic, and others, are all providing additional services to families.

She says there are already some limited existing funding streams supporting those needs, so the fund is intended to reimburse those agencies in situations where the “traditional” means of support are exceeded. Troutman says an advisory committee has been developed and will review and provide oversight during the funding process.