What does it mean to be ‘green?” Guidance from the DOH

UNDATED– As Snyder and Montour counties move to the green phase of the Governor’s reopening plan for COVID-19, some restrictions are still in place for work and social settings.
The state department of health says, in business settings, telework is still encouraged, where possible, and those operating may move to 70% occupancy, an increase from 50% in the yellow phase. Child Care and schools may reopen while complying with CDC and Commonwealth guidance.
Socially, large gatherings are still restricted and restaurants and bars may open to 50% occupancy. Personal care services to include hair salons, barbershops, health and wellness facilities, and indoor recreation may open at 50%. Casinos, theaters, and shopping malls are also allowed to open at 50%.
The green phase still states that all businesses must follow CDC and Department of Health guidance for social distancing and cleaning.
