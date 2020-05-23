What does it mean to be ‘green?” Guidance from the DOH

UNDATED– As Snyder and Montour counties move to the green phase of the Governor’s reopening plan for COVID-19, some restrictions are still in place for work and social settings.

The state department of health says, in business settings, telework is still encouraged, where possible, and those operating may move to 70% occupancy, an increase from 50% in the yellow phase. Child Care and schools may reopen while complying with CDC and Commonwealth guidance.

Socially, large gatherings are still restricted and restaurants and bars may open to 50% occupancy. Personal care services to include hair salons, barbershops, health and wellness facilities, and indoor recreation may open at 50%. Casinos, theaters, and shopping malls are also allowed to open at 50%.

The green phase still states that all businesses must follow CDC and Department of Health guidance for social distancing and cleaning.

GREEN PHASE WORK & CONGREGATE SETTING RESTRICTIONS Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS Large Recreational Gatherings Remain Restricted

Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy

Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged

All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy

Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols

