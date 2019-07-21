West Nile Virus pops up in Snyder County, we have tips from DEP

HARRISBURG – The West Nile Virus program in Pennsylvania reports that mosquitoes carrying the virus have turned up in The Valley. DEP’s program says they capture and sample mosquitoes statewide and there has been a sample of mosquitoes from Penn Township, Snyder County that tested positive for the West Nile Virus. They say DEP personnel are responding as needed.

No human cases of the virus have turned up this year in Pennsylvania, but in previous years, humans have contracted the disease. We have more information posted at WKOK.com, including how you can prevent yourself and others from contracting the virus. West Nile Virus can lead to a potentially deadly form of encephalitis.

From DEP:

Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause humans to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. According to the Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis.

Individuals can take a number of precautionary measures around their homes to help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas, including:

— Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar containers that hold water;

— Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed;

— Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers;

— Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains;

— Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use;

— Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths;

— Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish; and

— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.

If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can buy Bti products at lawn and garden, outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. This naturally occurring bacterium kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.