Weis Markets places limits on items, increasing cleaning

SUNBURY – Coronavirus hysteria has quickly emptied the shelves at Weis Markets around the Valley, causing the chain to impose limits on certain items. According to a news release from Weis, there are purchase limits on some items, including:

Disinfectant and Antibacterial Wipes – 4

Bath tissue – 2

Liquid and foam hand soap – 2

Hand sanitizer – 2

Bleach – 2

In addition, the chain says it has strongly emphasized the need for overall cleanliness based on guidelines from the CDC, including frequent hand washing. Store associates have also been asked to stay home if they are ill.