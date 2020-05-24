Weis Markets offers virtual option with a registered dietitian

SUNBURY – Many doctors and health offices have moved to a telehealth model and Weis Markets says that is also an option for their dieticians.

Healthy Living coordinator and a registered dietitian at Weis Markets, Kathryn Long, says they launched this additional service in March, “You can do it on an app on your phone, really simple, or your computer,” Long says. “If you don’t have smartphone or webcam, we can just do a traditional phone call, but it’s free right now and all you have to do is email us if you’d like to sign up and we’ll get you lined up with a dietitian.”

Long also answers the question on how to keep groceries sanitary. Do you need to wipe your groceries down when you get home? “According to the FDA, they say there’s no evidence of food packaging transmitting the virus so you don’t need to wipe those down and sanitize your groceries.”

You can get more information by emailing [email protected] or by liking the Weis Markets Facebook page. You can also find more information and the full Sunrise interview at wkok.com.