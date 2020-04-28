Weis Markets implementing temperature checks for employees

SUNBURY – Weis Markets says it is now be taking the temperatures of employees before they start work each day.

In a release Tuesday, Weis announces they will use non-contact infrared thermometers to take the temperature of their employees before starting work. The policy is now in effect at all Weis Markets stores, its distribution center, manufacturing and processing facilities, and store support center.

Any associate with an elevated temperature will be sent home. This measure was implemented as part of the company’s continued efforts to upgrade and refine its existing COVID-19 protection measures. You can get more information at www.weismarkets.com or call 1-866-999-9347.