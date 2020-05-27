Weis Markets expands operating hours, services

WKOK Staff | May 27, 2020 |

SUNBURY – Weis Markets has announced extended hours and its Weis 2 Go online pickup and delivery as part of its continued COVID-19 response efforts. Weis announced Wednesday its store hours have been extended an hour from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Designated shopping time for seniors and those with compromised immune systems remains Tuesdays from 6-7 a.m.

 

Availability of Weis 2 Go Online Pick or Delivery availability has also been extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Service deli’s are also reopened with social distancing markers and signage. Weis Markets pharmacies have also resumed their immunization program with additional safety precautions.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff