Weis Markets expands operating hours, services

SUNBURY – Weis Markets has announced extended hours and its Weis 2 Go online pickup and delivery as part of its continued COVID-19 response efforts. Weis announced Wednesday its store hours have been extended an hour from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Designated shopping time for seniors and those with compromised immune systems remains Tuesdays from 6-7 a.m.

Availability of Weis 2 Go Online Pick or Delivery availability has also been extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Service deli’s are also reopened with social distancing markers and signage. Weis Markets pharmacies have also resumed their immunization program with additional safety precautions.