Weis dietitians share tips and tricks to stretch your food dollar

SUNBURY – Food insecurity is a real issue during the pandemic…This year, coronavirus is a factor for the 16% of our population who is ‘food insecure,’ meaning, there is not enough food per household to live an active, healthy lifestyle.

“To be honest, Food Insecurity is much closer than people tend to think it is. The truth is many people live pay check to pay check. We are kind of just one pay check away from having to make a really hard decision between paying your bills and buying food,” said Kathryn Long, a registered dietitian at Weis Markets.

She said September is Hunger Action Month. They break down some basic tips on how to eat well and healthy even on a shoestring budget.

Long says buying items in bulk, freezing leftovers, & adding certain ingredients to meals can double your portions, “Stocking up on things like rice, pasta, oats, eggs, peanut butter, & beans; including these ingredients into meals can help stretch your portions.”

Also when shopping, paying attention to the unit prices on products can help you compare & find the best deals. Another thing to be mindful of is how to reduce food waste when cooking at home.

Long says 30-40% of all food in the US ends up in the trash. She says storing your food properly, checking the expiration dates, buying canned items instead of fresh, and not buying too much of any one item can help reduce waste and save you money.

For more information on Food Insecurity and how to make the most of your food dollar go to Weismarkets.com and check out Kathryn & Beth’s’ Podcast Healthy Bites.