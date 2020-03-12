Weis Center performances, Bucknell SBDC events cancelled or postponed

LEWISBURG – There will be no performances at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University for the rest of the semester, over continued coronavirus concerns. The Weis Center made that announcement in a release Thursday. The Center says it is cancelling or postponing the following events: Danu, Peking Acrobats, Calefax Reed Quintet, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Vuyo Sotashe.

The Weis Center says it is looking for opportunities to bring many of these artists back at a later date and will keep the public posted as plans develop for the 2020-21 season.

Ticketholders of the aforementioned performances may donate the value of the tickets to the Weis Center by calling or emailing the Campus Box Office by March 20, 2020. After that date, a refund will automatically be issued for all tickets. Tickets do not need to be returned for donation or refund. The Campus Box Office may be reached at 570-577-1000 or email [email protected]. The Campus Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Full statement from Weis Center:

The health and safety of all who use the Weis Center is our first priority.

While there are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 at Bucknell University, on March 10, the University announced that it is moving to remote learning beginning next Thursday and continuing through the remainder of the semester.

As of today, the University has made the decision to limit large-scale public gatherings, including performances, for the duration of the semester.

Public health authorities advise that practicing “social distancing” is the best way to slow the spread of infection.

Following these guidelines, and erring on the side of caution, we are postponing or cancelling the following events: Danu, Peking Acrobats, Calefax Reed Quintet, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Vuyo Sotashe. We understand this news will be very disappointing to many, as it is for us.

We are looking for opportunities to bring many of these artists back to the Weis Center at a later date and will keep you posted as plans develop for the 2020-21 season.

Ticketholders of the aforementioned performances may donate the value of the tickets to the Weis Center by calling or emailing the Campus Box Office by March 20, 2020. After that date, a refund will automatically be issued for all tickets. Tickets do not need to be returned for donation or refund. The Campus Box Office may be reached at 570-577-1000 or email [email protected]. The Campus Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about Bucknell’s response, please visit www.Bucknell.edu/Coronavirus.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this unprecedented time.

POSTPONED EVENTS for SBDC

3/18 First Step Pre-Business Workshop, Lewisburg

3/18 Startup Danville Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Event, Danville

4/1 Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver Presents: First Step Pre-Business Workshop, Susquehanna Mall

4/8 One Million Cups Susquehanna Valley, Lewisburg

4/8 Cowork Day at StartupLewisburg Incubator

4/9 Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver Presents: Small Business Outreach Day, Susquehanna Mall

4/14 First Step Pre-Business Workshop, Lewisburg

5/5 LinkedIn 101: Why You Need a Professional Profile as a Small Business Owner