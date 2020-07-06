Weis Center: No public, large performances through December

LEWISBURG – The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will remain dark through the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release Monday, the Weis Center says it will not be hosting any public, large-scale gatherings through this December. The venue says it made the decision with Bucknell University, based on current information provided by state and federal public health officials.

However, The Weis Center says it is actively planning a spring 2021 season in hopes it will be able to hold safe public gatherings at that time.

The venue says it had a fully-booked fall schedule, but many international artists were forced to cancel tours amid travel and safety concerns.